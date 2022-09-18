Analysts Set Expectations for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.33). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Connect Biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Connect Biopharma (CNTB)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.