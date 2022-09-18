Analysts Set Expectations for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.33). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Connect Biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Shares of CNTB opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

