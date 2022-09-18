Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$39.60

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFY shares. Cormark upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE DFY opened at C$40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.84.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

