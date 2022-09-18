Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $13.40

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on CADNF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Cascades Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Cascades has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

