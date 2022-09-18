Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $159.35

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

