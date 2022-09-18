Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 90,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

