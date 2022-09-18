American Trust Buys 873 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American Trust raised its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 636,073 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

