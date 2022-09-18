American Trust Buys 442 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

American Trust raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

