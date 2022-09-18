AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 89,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.80.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.