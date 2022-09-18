Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,890.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

