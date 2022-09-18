Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

