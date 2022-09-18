Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Price Performance
Shares of Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,142.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.19. The company has a current ratio of 95.04, a quick ratio of 65.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 123 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 176 ($2.13).
About Alpha Real Trust
