Alfred Poe Sells 13,875 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B&G Foods Stock Down 4.3 %

BGS stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.29. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

