AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,445 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

