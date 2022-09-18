AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 16,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

