Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

