Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average is $408.22. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

