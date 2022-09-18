Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sep 18th, 2022

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average is $408.22. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

