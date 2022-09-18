AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4,066.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

