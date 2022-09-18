AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

