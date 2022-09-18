AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25.6% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

