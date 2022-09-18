AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

