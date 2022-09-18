AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is First Community Trust NA’s 10th Largest Position

First Community Trust NA reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.4% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

