4,595 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HealthEquity by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HealthEquity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.7 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $73.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

HealthEquity Profile



HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

