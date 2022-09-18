19,116 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

CUTR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.84. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

