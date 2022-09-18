180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

ZTS stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

