180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

