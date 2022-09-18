180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

