180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

