Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

