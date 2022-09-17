Yellow Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,174 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 524% compared to the average daily volume of 669 call options.

Yellow Price Performance

Shares of YELL opened at $5.19 on Friday. Yellow has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 million, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 3.12.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

In other news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $60,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,196 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,845,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 183,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 510,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Yellow

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

