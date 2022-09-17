Yellow Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,174 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 524% compared to the average daily volume of 669 call options.
Yellow Price Performance
Shares of YELL opened at $5.19 on Friday. Yellow has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 million, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 3.12.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,196 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,845,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 183,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 510,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
