Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XENE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of XENE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 in the last three months. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

