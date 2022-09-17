Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Short Interest Up 31.8% in August

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WWAC stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Worldwide Webb Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.