WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WISA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.03. WiSA Technologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 247.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WiSA Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

