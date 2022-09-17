WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
WiSA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of WISA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.03. WiSA Technologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
About WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.
