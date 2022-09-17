Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Windtree Therapeutics worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.32. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.