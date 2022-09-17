Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

WNEB opened at $8.01 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

