Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.