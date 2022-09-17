Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $17.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,018,990 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vroom by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,123 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vroom by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 683,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.