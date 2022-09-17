VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.