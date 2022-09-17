Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 7,212 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

