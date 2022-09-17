Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.