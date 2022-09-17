Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

NYSE VRT opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 411.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 21.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

