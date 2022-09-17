Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $167,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $289.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

