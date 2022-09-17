Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

