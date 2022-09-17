Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Head to Head Review

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.46 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.62 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -22.08

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.68% 0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NaaS Technology and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats NaaS Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

