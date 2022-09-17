V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Up 4.2% After Insider Buying Activity

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.76. 93 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Specifically, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,683,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,757,454.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V2X news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C bought 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,683,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,757,454.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 376,420 shares of company stock worth $15,034,370. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X Stock Performance

About V2X

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.