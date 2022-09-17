Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 47,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the average volume of 26,057 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.