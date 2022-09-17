The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 30,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

