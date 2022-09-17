The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

