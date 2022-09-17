The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.