The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

