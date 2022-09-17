The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

